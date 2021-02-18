Planned Parenthood sues to block South Carolina abortion ban
By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill banning most abortions in South Carolina is heading to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. But Planned Parenthood is suing the state to stop the measure from going into effect. The nonprofit organization announced its lawsuit Thursday about an hour before McMaster was scheduled to sign the bill. Planned Parenthood says South Carolina’s ban is unconstitutional, and cites its previous challenges to similar abortion bans in about a dozen other states. The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster. McMaster planned a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.