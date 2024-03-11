Poland’s President Calls On NATO Allies To Raise Spending On Defense To 3% Of GDP
March 11, 2024 3:10PM AKDT
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is calling on other members of the NATO alliance to raise their spending on defense to 3% of their gross domestic product.
The plea on Monday comes as Russia puts its economy on a war footing and pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.
Polish President Andrzej Duda made his appeal both in remarks in Warsaw and in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.
It came on the eve of a visit to the White House where U.S. President Joe Biden will receive both him and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday.