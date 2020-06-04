Police: California man had hammer, not gun, when killed
By JANIE HAR Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo say a man suspected of stealing from a pharmacy amid national protests was fatally shot by officers who thought he was carrying a firearm but actually had a hammer. Police disclosed the new details Wednesday involving the 22-year-old man suspected of robbing the store a day earlier. An attorney for the family of the slain man said he is appalled police would shoot at a person who was on his knees with his hands raised. Meanwhile, California counties and cities began plans to end curfews after days of largely peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.