Police: Homicides in Anchorage fell nearly in half in 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the number of homicides in Anchorage fell by nearly half in 2020 compared with the previous year. The Anchorage Daily News reported this week that police say 18 people were killed in the city and three men were fatally shot by police in 2020. Police Chief Justin Doll says significantly less violence was reported in general, including shootings. He says it’s unclear whether the drop in crime could be tied to the unique circumstances of the year, when the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses, strained hospitals and prompted high rates of unemployment.