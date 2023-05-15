Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

POLICE: Man With Baseball Bat Attacks Virginia Congressman’s Staffers

May 15, 2023 11:19AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and, the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

You May Also Like

1

Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show
2

MTV News Gone After 36 Years Amid Massive Layoffs
3

A Company Is Looking To Pay Someone $1000 To Count Car Crashes In “Fast & Furious” Movies
4

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
5

‘Yellowstone’ To End In November, Sequel Starts In December