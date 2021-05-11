      Weather Alert

Police name California officers killed, injured in shootout

May 11, 2021 @ 12:08pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California police officer who was shot and killed while serving a search warrant has been identified as a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a current detective in San Luis Obispo. Detective Luca Benedetti was killed Monday when shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. as officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city. Detective Steve Orozco was wounded in the shootout and expected to recover from his injuries. Police say the gunman inside the apartment, Edward Zamora Giron, shot and killed himself. City Manager Derek Johnson calls the shooting “a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community.”

 

