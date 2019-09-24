      Weather Alert

Police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash

Sep 24, 2019 @ 1:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a motorcycle driver killed Sunday night on the Old Seward Highway.

Police say 26-year-old Paxon Messing died in the crash with a sport utility vehicle a few blocks north of 100th Avenue.

The collision occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Messing was driving north on the street. The driver of a sport utility vehicle was southbound. Police say she attempted a left turn onto Sundown Court and collided with the motorcycle.

Messing was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the SUV was questioned by police. No charges have been filed in the case.

