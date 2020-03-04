      Weather Alert

Police release names of 2 killed in Seward Highway crash

Mar 4, 2020 @ 1:19pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say the two people killed Monday in a head-on crash on the Seward Highway were a father and daughter. Police say 66-year-old Paul Matson and 25-year-old Lea Matson died in the crash near Bird Creek. Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 10:30 a.m. Investigators determined that a sport utility vehicle driven north by Paul Matson slid into the southbound lane and struck a pickup. Paul Matson died at the scene. Lea Matson was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where she died. Three people in the pickup were transported to a hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

