      Weather Alert

Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against clinic

Feb 10, 2021 @ 8:47am

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and GRETCHEN EHLKE Associated Press
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A police report show a gunman who opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic, killing one staff member and wounding four others, had made previous threats of a mass shooting at the facility. Sixty-seven-year-old Gregory Paul Ulrich was arrested in Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says Ulrich has a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and had been unhappy with his health care. According to police reports, Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic in October 2018, and a doctor told investigators that Ulrich had talked about “shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.”

 

You May Also Like
New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway
No survivors found at site of small plane crash near Chitina
Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail
$3 million bond for Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill
KFQD Interview: The Flying Chef talks Super Bowl snacks