Police seek person of interest in Mountain View shooting
One man is dead after a shooting at a Mountain View gas station Monday. Anchorage police say it happened just before 10:15 at the Holiday station on Mountain View Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene – his identity has not yet been released. Initial indications are that the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation, but there have been no arrests yet. Police are seeking a person-of-interest in the shooting; 43-year-old Tierre Eady is believed to have information and investigators want to speak with him. Eady is described as standing 6-feet, weighing around 210-pounds, with short-cropped black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD by dialing 311, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 561-7867.
Locate: Tierre Eady; Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation; Holiday Station, 4627 Mountain View Dr. https://t.co/oWLfEB7ecX
— Anchorage Police Department (@APDInfo) December 17, 2019