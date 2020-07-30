      Weather Alert

Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

Jul 30, 2020 @ 10:34am

By DON BABWIN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into a Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city’s northwest side. He says the officers and the gunman were all rushed to a hospital. One of the officers was shot in the chin, another was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the third suffered a graze wound to his hip. The names of the officer and suspect weren’t immediately released.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests