Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Poltergeist” Series In Development

October 31, 2023 7:27AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A series based on the 1982 movie Poltergeist is currently in early development at Amazon Studios. Not much is known about the project other than it will be set within the world of the 1982 Steven Spielberg movie.

This will actually be the second series in that world.  Remember the series “Poltergeist: The Legacy”? That aired on Showtime for three seasons before wrapping up with the fourth season on Sci-Fi Channel in 1999.

 

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

Former VP Mike Pence’s Presidential Campaign Facing Cash Shortage
2

Luke Combs Spouts Off On His Song's Real Meaning
3

Man Fights A Kangaroo Who Is Drowning His Dog
4

Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett Smith At Book Tour Appearance
5

Britney Dishes On Getting Dumped By Justin, Her Family and #FreeBritney