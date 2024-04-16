Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Pool Tournament Rivals Bonded Now Thanks To Kidney Donation

April 16, 2024 7:09AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Two pool players named Russ Redhead and James Harris Jr. were big rivals and had a beef a decade ago. Russ wrote a rude Facebook post after losing a pool tournament to James. But all of that was water under the bridge when Russ found out James needed a kidney. Russ decided to donate his.  James’ wife was emotional talking about the gift he gave her husband saying he’s “family” now. 

The day after surgery, Russ and James were up and walking. Two months later, both have fully recovered and are closer than ever.

“He can never truly understand the difference it made in my life, and there’s no way I can repay him for what he’s done for me,” James said.

You May Also Like

1

Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVS
2

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night
3

Travis Kelce “Doesn’t Know” How He Ended Up With Taylor Swift As His Girlfriend
4

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Shows And Renames Her Tour
5

Apple Lays Off More Than 600 Workers In California In Its First Major Round Of Post-Pandemic Cuts