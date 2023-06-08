Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

June 8, 2023 6:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Oh this has to be up there on worst nightmares that can happen at the gym!

An Illinois woman named Alyssa took a tumble when she lost her footing on the treadmill and ended up with her leggings around her ankles and her face pretty banged up. Of course, it was captured on the gym surveillance cameras and footage went viral.  She said she was “so embarrassed” that she had to “leave immediately.”

 

What is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you at the gym??

You May Also Like

1

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
2

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People
3

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
4

Judge Says Fire Retardant Drops Are Polluting Streams But Allows Use To Continue
5

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more