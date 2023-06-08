Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

Oh this has to be up there on worst nightmares that can happen at the gym!

An Illinois woman named Alyssa took a tumble when she lost her footing on the treadmill and ended up with her leggings around her ankles and her face pretty banged up. Of course, it was captured on the gym surveillance cameras and footage went viral. She said she was “so embarrassed” that she had to “leave immediately.”

What is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you at the gym??