      Weather Alert

Pope Arrives In Canada To Deliver Historic Apology

Jul 25, 2022 @ 8:45am

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) – Pope Francis has arrived at the site of a former Indigenous residential school to deliver a long-awaited apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s policy of forcibly assimilating Native peoples into Christian society that led to generations of trauma and abuse.

Francis is to pray at a cemetery near the Ermineskin Indian Residential School, now largely torn down, and then deliver remarks to school survivors, their families and other community members who gathered under a drizzling rain for the historic apology.

Thousands of survivors, Indigenous elders and their family members are attending.

You May Also Like
Vince McMahon Announces Retirement From WWE
Two Children In U.S. Diagnosed With Monkeypox
Small Plane Crashes Into Ocean Near Lifeguard Competition At Huntington Beach
Internet troll ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty in Capitol riot
Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On