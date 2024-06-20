Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Post Malone Announces Country Album Release Date

June 20, 2024 1:14PM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

F-1 Trillion

Recently, Post Malone provided fans with an update on his new album and shared the title and release date for the upcoming project. Posty shared a billboard of the announcement and said, “Sup motherf**kas…F-1 Trillion August 16th.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone

Post Malone has dipped into the realms of hip-hop, rock, and country with his music so many fans are expecting a mixtures of all the sounds on this next project.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone

We can say with 100% certainty that we can’t wait until this album comes out!

You May Also Like

1

“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR
2

Scientists and Indigenous leaders team up to conserve seals and an ancestral way of life at Yakutat, Alaska
3

New “Hunger Games” Novel Coming Next Year
4

NASA’s Voyager 1, The Most Distant Spacecraft From Earth, Is Doing Science Again After Problem
5

“Jurassic World 4” Features All New Cast Launching A New Era