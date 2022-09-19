Post Malone Cracks His Ribs In Stage Fall

Post Malone needed medical attention after accidentally falling through an open trap door onstage during his show on Saturday night in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

He had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he apparently didn’t notice the hole that his guitar had just been lowered into.

A team of medics quickly appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the first time and asked them to give him a few minutes, promising that he would be returning.

Audiences waited for approximately 15 minutes until Malone slowly walked out, holding onto his ribs. “St. Louis, I’m so fu-king sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” he told fans. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fu-king wreck y’all’s night, I’m sorry for that.”

He then went on to perform a slightly shortened set including “Rockstar,” “Sunflower” and “White Iverson” and “Cooped Up,” featuring opener Roddy Ricch.