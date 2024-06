BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Post Malone has announced a tour!

After announcing his new album F-1 Trillion, set to release on August 16th, Post Malone has now announced a tour.

The tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City. He’ll be in Indianapolis on Sept. 12 and will wrap up the tour Oct. 19 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10:00AM. For presale information tap HERE.