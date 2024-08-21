Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Post Malone Has Been Popping Up All Over Nashville

August 21, 2024 5:10AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Post Malone has been seen all over Nashville over the past week, going from his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, to showing up to his own album listening party at Loser’s bar in Midtown on Thursday, to stopping by Nashville’s legendary honky-tonk, Robert’s Western World, for a surprise performance late Saturday night.

In addition to those festivities, Posty also stopped by the iconic Nashville record store Grimey’s to check out the pickup truck featured on the cover of his new album, F-1 Trillion, that is currently on display outside the shop. Grimey’s shared the special occasion on Instagram, captioning their post, “THE SURPRISE TO END ALL SURPRISES Yesterday evening the man himself @postmalone came by the shop to see his #F1Trillion truck. We’re grateful to him and his team for making it out here.”

 

