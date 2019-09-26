      Weather Alert

Power line repairs to delay Sterling Highway traffic

Sep 26, 2019 @ 12:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Power line repairs will delay drivers Thursday on the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say significant delays will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Troopers say Homer Electric Association will drop high voltage lines that cross the highway between Miles 58 and 62.

The utility is repairing damage from a summer wildfire.

Troopers say the operation is planned to mitigate the threat of power lines sagging or falling across the highway because of fire damage.

