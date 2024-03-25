Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Prank Billboard In Kentucky Goes Viral

American creamy macaroni and cheese pasta

Drivers in Covington, Kentucky may have seen Jonathan Pittman’s handiwork on a billboard. He said he saw his friend and co-worker, Jake, eating mac and cheese one day, and took a photo. Turns out, these two have been in an ongoing prank war for years!

 

The logical next step is now for Kraft to make it an official part of their marketing plan for their mac and cheese right???

