Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Promises To Be “The Mom I Never Had”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed to followers on her social media that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Ken Urker. Gypsy tears up as she recalls her own experience with her mother, Dee Dee, saying, ‘I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.’

Blanchard served 8 and a half years in prison for killing her mother, who had convinced Gypsy and their community she was sick with many ailments through her childhood. Her story was told on A&E through docuseries, jail interviews and a Hulu movie starring Joey King.