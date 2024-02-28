Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

President Biden Has Annual Physical Exam, Results Will Be Closely Watched Amid Reelection Bid

February 28, 2024 8:46AM AKST
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden spent about 2 1/2 hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland for an annual physical that will be closely watched as the 81-year-old president seeks reelection.

The White House said Wednesday it will release a written summary later in the day of what it calls a “routine” checkup.

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one.

After his last physical, performed in February 2023, doctors declared Biden “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House duties.

But voters are approaching this year’s election with misgivings about Biden’s age.

