President Biden To Nominate Former Obama Official To Run The Federal Aviation Administration
September 7, 2023 3:49PM AKDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden will nominate a former Obama administration official to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, which has been without a permanent leader for a year and a half.
The White House said Thursday that Biden will nominate Michael Whitaker.
He’s currently the chief operating officer of a Hyundai affiliate that is working to develop an air taxi aircraft.
The FAA faces a number of challenges including a shortage of air traffic controllers, aging technology, and alarm over close calls between planes.
Whitaker worked at TWA and United Airlines, then was deputy FAA administrator from 2013 to 2016.