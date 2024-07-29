Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

President Biden Unveils Plan For Supreme Court Changes

July 29, 2024 3:51AM AKDT
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has unveiled a long-awaited proposal for changes to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Democratic president is calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices.

Biden also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity.

The White House has detailed the contours of Biden’s court plan.

But it appears to have little chance of being approved by a closely divided Congress with just 99 days to go before Election Day.

Biden is expected to speak about his proposal Monday during an address at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas.

