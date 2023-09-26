Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

President Biden Urges Striking Auto Workers To ‘Stick With It’ In Picket Line Visit Unparalleled In History

September 26, 2023 12:39PM AKDT
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has joined picketing United Auto Workers in Michigan on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers.

It’s a demonstration of support for organized labor unparalleled in presidential history.

He told workers Tuesday to “stick with it.”

He exchanged fist bumps with grinning workers a day before former President Donald Trump makes his own visit to meet with UAW members.

Biden has repeatedly sided with the UAW during the strike.

Strikers chanted “no deals, no wheels” and “no pay, no parts” as Biden arrived at the General Motors distribution center west of Detroit.

