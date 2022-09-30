Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

September 30, 2022 1:17PM AKDT
Share
President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.

https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2022/09/29/biden-authorizes-full-funding-federal-help-western-alaska-storm/

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/rural-alaska/2022/09/29/biden-approves-total-federal-coverage-of-alaska-storm-recovery-costs-for-30-days/

You May Also Like

1

Bryce Dallas Howard Says Studio Execs Wanted Her To Lose Weight
2

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling
3

Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal
4

Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume
5

Brad Pitt Gets Into The Skincare Game