      Weather Alert

Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic

Feb 2, 2021 @ 9:31am

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and HOLLY RAMER undefined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year. The debate is pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In Chicago, there’s so much rancor that teachers are on the brink of striking. In California, a frustrated Gov. Gavin Newsom implored schools to find a way to reopen. In Cincinnati, some students have returned to their classrooms after a judge threw out a teachers union lawsuit over safety concerns.

 

You May Also Like
Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035