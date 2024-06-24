Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Prince William “Shakes It Off” And Travis Gets on Stage At Taylor’s Tour

June 24, 2024 7:55AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Prince William was seen dancing with his kids, 10-year-old Prince George and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, at Wembley Stadium as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour took on London.

 

That show had tons of star power in the crowd including Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise, and even Taylor brought boyfriend Travis on stage to be a part of the show!

 

You May Also Like

1

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
2

NASA’s Voyager 1, The Most Distant Spacecraft From Earth, Is Doing Science Again After Problem
3

Travis Kelce Is Believable As Car Wash Guy
4

“Jurassic World 4” Features All New Cast Launching A New Era
5

Will Ferrell’s Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics