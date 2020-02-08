Probe: Bryant helicopter was 100 feet from clear skies
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, did not show any evidence of engine failure. That’s according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year. A witness told the NTSB that the helicopt