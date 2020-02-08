      Weather Alert

Probe: Bryant helicopter was 100 feet from clear skies

Feb 7, 2020 @ 3:34pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, did not show any evidence of engine failure. That’s according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year. A witness told the NTSB that the helicopt

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
Phone Pic Friday!!!