Program would give Juneau restaurants virus funds to feed homeless

Jun 30, 2020 @ 8:10am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A proposed project in Juneau would use federal coronavirus funds to help restaurants feed residents experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. The Juneau Empire reported the Juneau Cares Act program administered by the United Way of Southeast Alaska would pay up to $1 million to restaurants to prepare and serve food to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. The program is designed to accommodate between 175 and 300 people per meal, with operating costs between $5 and $10 per meal depending on the form of preparation and service. The money would go to restaurants and their workers distributing the food.

