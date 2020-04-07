Projected Alaska revenues down sharply partly over outbreak

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new state forecast projects revenues down sharply from an estimate issued several months ago, with low oil prices and economic impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak cited as factors. The state Revenue Department projects unrestricted general fund revenue of $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, and $1.2 billion for the year starting July 1. Those figures exclude expected transfers from the earnings of the state’s oil-wealth fund, which has felt the effects of market volatility. The state’s Revenue Commissioner says the forecast was made difficult amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, volatile investment markets and oversupplied oil markets.