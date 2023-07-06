Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

PROSECUTORS: Former President Trump Posted What He Said Was Former President Obama’s Address, Armed Man Soon Arrested At Location

July 6, 2023 2:27AM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property.

They said Taylor Taranto kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country.

Prosecutors included the new details of the case in a motion filed Wednesday aiming to keep Taranto behind bars.

They said Taranto told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot” and locate the “tunnels underneath their houses” shortly before he was arrested by the Secret Service.

