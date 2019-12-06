Prosecutors say Alaska dentist rode hoverboard at procedure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska prosecutors say a dentist accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients also performed a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard.
Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment.
A former patient testified Wednesday at his trial that she was angered when an investigator showed her an unauthorized 2016 video of Lookhart extracting one of her teeth while she was sedated and he was riding the hoverboard. His lawyer says Lookhart denied the felony fraud allegations but acknowledged the hoverboard procedure.