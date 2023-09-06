Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Prosecutors Seeking New Indictment For Hunter Biden Before End Of Month

September 6, 2023 2:17PM AKDT
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to newly filed court documents.

The filing comes in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name which charges they will seek.

He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

