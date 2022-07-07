Protein Snacks Before Bed Produce Weight Loss

The standard weight management advice is to resist eating before bed because it leads to weight gain. Here’s an exception: Snack on a little protein from a whole food source.
A clinical trial conducted by Florida State University found that eating 30 grams of protein, 30 minutes before bed led to a healthier metabolism, enhanced muscle growth, and did NOT result in weight gain!
And a similar study backs that up. It showed an 18% increase in muscle strength among study subjects who ate straight-up protein before bed. These results came from whole-food protein…… Like eating a chicken breast, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.
So why does protein before bed fire up the metabolism? Because it helps muscles grow and become stronger – and stronger muscles equal a faster and healthier metabolism. So study subjects burned more calories while sleeping – AND the next morning.
