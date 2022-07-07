      Weather Alert

Protein Snacks Before Bed Produce Weight Loss

Jul 7, 2022 @ 3:00am

Study subjects burned more calories while sleeping

The standard weight management advice is to resist eating before bed because it leads to weight gain. Here’s an exception: Snack on a little protein from a whole food source.

A clinical trial conducted by Florida State University found that eating 30 grams of protein, 30 minutes before bed led to a healthier metabolism, enhanced muscle growth, and did NOT result in weight gain!

And a similar study backs that up. It showed an 18% increase in muscle strength among study subjects who ate straight-up protein before bed. These results came from whole-food protein…… Like eating a chicken breast, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.

So why does protein before bed fire up the metabolism? Because it helps muscles grow and become stronger – and stronger muscles equal a faster and healthier metabolism. So study subjects burned more calories while sleeping – AND the next morning.

The post Protein Snacks Before Bed Produce Weight Loss appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like
Brisk Walks = 16 More Years of Life
Fire marshal’s office suspends fireworks for parts of Alaska
Reach Your Goals With These Proven Tips
EPA extends comment period on proposed mine restrictions
Smelling Oranges Sells Homes

Recently Played

Thursday, July 7th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On