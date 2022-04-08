      Weather Alert

Proud Boy Leader Pleads Guilty To His Role On January 6th

Apr 8, 2022 @ 10:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) – A North Carolina man has become the second member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other members of the extremist group to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty Friday to charges of conspiracy and assaulting federal officers during an appearance in federal court in Washington.

The indictment against Donohoe and other members of extremist groups, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been a focus of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

The 34-year-old Donohoe has close ties to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

You May Also Like
20K Giveaway
The Encanto Cast Spouts Off on The Making of that Song we Don't Talk About
Former President Trump Advisors Held In Contempt Of Congress In Jan 6. Probe
U.S. Pulls GSK’s COVID Drug Because It Doesn’t Work Against New Variant
REPORTS: Ivanka Trump Set To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On