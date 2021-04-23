      Weather Alert

Ptarmigan sightings in Yukon-Kuskokwim area common this year

Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:15am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Hunters in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area in Alaska have been reporting an abundance of ptarmigan this year. KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Phillip Perry biologist said that the department does not track the population of the  medium-sized game bird. But he says based on his own experience and what people have told him, ptarmigan sightings have been much more common this year. Area hunter Daniel Nelson says the number of ptarmigan declined in recent years but that he has regularly hunted 12 ptarmigan on average each hunting trip this year.

 

