Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Pulitzer Prizes In Journalism Awarded To The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP And Others

May 6, 2024 11:52AM AKDT
Share
FILE - Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University, May 28, 2019, in New York. Pulitzer Prizes are due to be announced on Monday, May 6, 2024, traditionally the most-anticipated day of the year for those hoping to earn print journalism's most prestigious honor. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for its coverage of the global migration crisis centered on the U.S.-Mexico border, while The New York Times and the Washington Post each won three Pulitzer Prizes for their work in 2023.

The prestigious Pulitzer for public service was awarded to ProPublica for its “groundbreaking” reporting on the Supreme court that revealed how billionaires wooed justices with gifts and travel.

The awards also honor distinguished work in the arts, including books, music and theater.

The prizes, established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, are administered by Columbia University in New York.

You May Also Like

1

A Different Side of Lany Spouts Off
2

WATCH: Jim Henson Idea Man Trailer
3

Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices
4

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
5

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons