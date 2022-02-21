      Weather Alert

Putin Recognizes Separatist Eastern Ukrainian Regions

Feb 21, 2022 @ 11:04am

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine – a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack. Putin’s announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels. A 2015 peace deal ended large-scale fighting, but violence has simmered and has seen a spike in recent weeks amid the wider crisis.

