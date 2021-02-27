      Weather Alert

Quake rattles Anchorage, no reports of damage

Feb 27, 2021 @ 10:45am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake Saturday morning rattled nerves as the ground shook Anchorage. The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake hit right before 10 a.m. It was centered just 9 miles northwest of Anchorage. There have been no immediate reports of damage, but Alaskans lit up social media saying they felt the shaking. The Alaska Earthquake Center says Saturday’s temblor was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that caused widespread damage in the Anchorage area in November 2018.

 

