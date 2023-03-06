Rachel Ray’s Talk Show Ending After 17 Seasons

The Rachel Ray Show will sign off this spring after 17 seasons in syndication.

She said, “In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television,” Ray said. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

The show has seen ratings decline in recent years, but she’ll still be a presence on the Food Network. Maybe she’ll get to spend more time at her beautiful home in Italy?