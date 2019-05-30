Raven shot in head with blow dart is euthanized in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A raven in Alaska that was struck in the head by a blow dart has been euthanized.

The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that the raven was euthanized by a veterinarian Tuesday.

An official from the Juneau Raptor Center says the bird was first seen flying around downtown Juneau with the dart lodged in its head in April, but continued to elude capture.

The raven was trapped in a gated area at a homeless shelter Tuesday and raptor center personnel were called.

The official says the blow dart, which entered near the bird’s eye and was sticking through the opposite side of its head, “severely damaged” the bird’s sinus cavity.

Shooting a raven or other migratory bird is illegal under the Migratory Bird Act. No one has been charged.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Koyukuk man detained on suspicion of first-degree murder Notices sent to employees with Alaska budget unresolved Barr in Alaska to talk Native violence, not Mueller remarks Alaska Supreme Court rules against couple in dividends case 2 Alaskans killed in airplane crash outside Whitehorse Alaska senator requests tariff exemption for state’s seafood
Comments