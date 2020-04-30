      Weather Alert

RavnAir closure reduces Alaska’s medical transport options

Apr 29, 2020 @ 4:36pm

BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — The bankruptcy of an Alaska air carrier has left officials scrambling to provide transportation for rural patients in need of medical transport. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported more than a dozen villages are still without regular air service weeks after RavnAir Group announced its bankruptcy. RavnAir Group cited the COVID-19 virus when announcing the company would halt operations in early April. The state plans to use the National Guard to help transport patients from communities. But the lack of reliable air service has placed a financial burden on rural healthcare providers that pay more for charter flights to transport patients.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread