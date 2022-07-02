Reach Your Goals With These Proven Tips

First: Start – or re-start – things on a Monday. Studies show that we’re more likely to commit ourselves to change – and to stick with it – if we feel like we’re starting with a clean slate, like on the first day of the year, the first day of the month, or the first day of the week. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School call it the “fresh start effect.” And it’s why studies show that Monday is the most popular day for starting diets and stopping smoking.
Next: Write up a game plan. People with plans stick to their goals way more often than those who just wing it. Because “wanting” to lose weight leads to procrastination, for example…… While making concrete plans about how to lose the weight leads to success. So, put on your calendar “Eat fruit or vegetables at every meal today.” Or, “Thursday is Spin class.” Studies show that when things are written on our calendar, we’re more likely to do them.
Another tip for reaching your goals: Don’t come up with a Plan B “just in case.” In several recent studies, people who were told to come up with a Plan B were much less likely to reach their main objective. Because having a backup plan somehow makes failure feel more acceptable.
