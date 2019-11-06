Recall group challenges application denial in court
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The group seeking to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking a judge to allow their effort to move forward.
Attorneys for the Recall Dunleavy campaign, in court papers filed Tuesday, say Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai wrongly refused to certify the recall application.
Fenumiai said Monday she relied on legal advice from Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, who found the statement of grounds for recall to be “factually and legally deficient.”
Clarkson’s opinion found the allegations failed to meet any of the listed grounds for recall, which were neglect of duty, incompetence or lack of fitness.
The case was filed in Superior Court in Anchorage.