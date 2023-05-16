Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Recalled Gerber Baby Formula Was Sent To US Retailers After Recall Began

May 16, 2023 8:50AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — A Gerber infant formula was recalled earlier this year over potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in infants.

However, the recalled product was distributed to retails across eight states beyond the start of the recall, cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers said in a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration this week.

The recall, which was intiated by the Perrigo Co. in March, impacted Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at Perrigo’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility.

You May Also Like

1

Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show
2

A Company Is Looking To Pay Someone $1000 To Count Car Crashes In “Fast & Furious” Movies
3

MTV News Gone After 36 Years Amid Massive Layoffs
4

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
5

‘Yellowstone’ To End In November, Sequel Starts In December