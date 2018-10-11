Recordings released of officers shooting Alaska Native man

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Audio and video recordings released by Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police show officers repeatedly warning a Native Alaska man to put down a gun before he was fatally shot.

Five officers on Dec. 24 fired more than 40 shots, killing 20-year-old Cody Eyre.

Eyre’s family says Eyre was having a bad day and went for a walk to clear his head, carrying a small handgun, as was his custom. His mother after two hours called police.

Audio and video capture officers calling out to Eyre as he becomes increasingly agitated. Police say Eyre pointed the gun at officers and they fired.

Eyre’s sister says the heavily armed officers created an unstable situation by approaching a person having a mental health crisis with bright lights and shouted commands.

