      Weather Alert

‘Recovery’ search for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:44pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend says authorities have shifted from a “rescue” search to a “recovery” search as they look for her daughter and a grandson. Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son went missing while canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay. Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. The search started Thursday afternoon after the authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings