Regulation standards seen as factor in Alaska quake damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say assessments following Alaska’s enormous 2018 earthquake showed building damage was worse outside the city’s safety area due to reduced regulation.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that there was less structure damage in the Anchorage Building Safety Service Area than in the Chugiak-Eagle River area during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in November 2018.
Anchorage municipal officials say 52 red tags indicating severe building damage preventing occupation were issued in Chugiak-Eagle River, while only 17 were issued in Anchorage.
Officials say builders outside the safety area can hire private inspectors and do not need to have plans reviewed.
Proponents of the independent inspection process say the model is equally effective as the system in the safety area and less expensive for home buyers.